MaxLinear: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $83 million.

MaxLinear shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.53, a rise of 49% in the last 12 months.

