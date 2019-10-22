McDonald's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ McDonald's Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.11.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The world's biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.43 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

McDonald's shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

