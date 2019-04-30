Merchants Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

The bank, based in Carmel, Indiana, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Merchants Bancorp shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.21, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

