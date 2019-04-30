Mercury Systems: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $14.1 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $174.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Mercury Systems expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $164.2 million to $173.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Mercury Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.79 to $1.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $642 million to $651 million.

Mercury Systems shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY