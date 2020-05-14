Meredith Corp.: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Meredith Corp. (MDP) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $284.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $6.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The media and marketing company posted revenue of $701.7 million in the period.

Meredith Corp. shares have dropped 62% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 78% in the last 12 months.

