MicroVision: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $587,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.53. A year ago, they were trading at 60 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVIS