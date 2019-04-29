Mirati: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $40.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 96 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

Mirati shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $61.45, an increase of 92% in the last 12 months.

