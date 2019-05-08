Misonix: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Misonix Inc. (MSON) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Farmingdale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The maker of minimally invasive ultrasonic surgical devices for spine surgery posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

Misonix shares have climbed almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.57, a climb of 50% in the last 12 months.

