Mississippi ends license requirements for some beauty jobs LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press/Report for America April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 8:18 p.m.
1 of11 Eyebrow threader Dipa Bhattarai demonstrates eyebrow threading, the technique of using a single strand of cotton thread to remove hair, on Betty Tucker, of Madison, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. Mississippi no longer requires professional licenses for people who offer low-risk beauty services, such as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, a change that will save residents thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Eyelash technician Amy Burks, right, applies eyelash extensions on Hannah Nichols, of Brandon, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. Mississippi no longer requires professional licenses for people who offer low-risk beauty services, such as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, a change that will save residents thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Fulton makeup artist Karrece Stewart speaks about legislation that removes certification requirements for people who work as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. Stewart had filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Cosmetology because she felt the process was restrictive, prohibitive and very little of the training required dealt with the specifics of her work. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Eyelash technician Amy Burks applies eyelash extensions on Hannah Nichols, of Brandon, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. Mississippi no longer requires professional licenses for people who offer low-risk beauty services, such as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, a change that will save residents thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Eyebrow threader Dipa Bhattarai demonstrates eyebrow threading, the technique of using a single strand of cotton thread to remove hair, on Betty Tucker of Madison, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. Mississippi no longer requires professional licenses for people who offer low-risk beauty services, such as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, a change that will save residents thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Eyelash technician Amy Burks, from Madison, Miss. speaks about Mississippi ending license requirements that removes certification requirements for people who work as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology previously required people who receive money for these services to earn an esthetician license. But none of the required training deals with applying false eyelashes or eyebrow threading. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Eyebrow threader Dipa Bhattarai speaks about Mississippi ending license requirements that removes certification requirements for people who work as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Madison, Miss. The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology previously required people who receive money for these services to earn an esthetician license. The license requires training and exams, but none of the training deals with applying false eyelashes or eyebrow threading. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi no longer requires professional licenses for people who offer low-risk beauty services, a change that will save residents thousands of dollars and hours of time spent on training.
House Bill 1312 was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves April 9, and it became law immediately. It removes certification requirements for people who work as eyebrow threaders, eyelash technicians or makeup artists.
Written By
LEAH WILLINGHAM