MobileIron: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The IT company for mobile applications industry posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, MobileIron said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $52 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

MobileIron shares have risen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.01, a rise of 23 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOBL