MobileIron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The IT company for mobile applications industry posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MobileIron said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $50 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $190 million to $200 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.70. A year ago, they were trading at $4.53.

