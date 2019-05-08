Model N: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Model N Inc. (MODN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of revenue management services to the life science and technology industries posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Model N said it expects revenue in the range of $33.9 million to $34.3 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 10 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $138.5 million to $140.5 million.

Model N shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 3% in the last 12 months.

