Moelis: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moelis & Co. (MC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $137.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Moelis shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.95, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MC