Momenta: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 million.

Momenta shares have risen 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

