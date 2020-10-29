Monarch Casino: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.

The casino operator posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period.

Monarch Casino shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.41, a decrease of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRI