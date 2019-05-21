Monro: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $287.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.8 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Monro expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion.

Monro shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO