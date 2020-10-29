Motorola: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $205 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for amortization costs, were $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.71 to $2.76. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.52 to $7.58 per share.

Motorola shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $162.89, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI