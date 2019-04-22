NBT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) _ NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $125.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $111.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

NBT shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.68, an increase of 1.5 percent in the last 12 months.

