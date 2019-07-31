NMI Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.1 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $91.2 million in the period.

NMI Holdings shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.88, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

