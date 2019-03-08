https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13674495.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|Seelosrs
|53,035,788
|3.39
|+.35
|AMD
|49,849,705
|22.01
|—.07
|PShtQQQrs
|42,423,535
|11.90
|+.04
|InvQQQ
|39,126,105
|171.17
|—.26
|MicronT
|34,044,377
|38.65
|+.82
|TonixPhrs
|30,603,310
|2.80
|+.66
|Trovagnrsh
|28,612,272
|4.80
|+.67
|JD.com
|28,539,454
|27.05
|—.79
|AppleInc
|23,983,992
|172.91
|+.41
|Microsoft
|22,799,555
|110.51
|+.12
|———
|Advanced 1,312
|Declined 1,585
|Unchanged 167
|Totalissues 3,064
|Newhighs 34
|Newlows 51
|Totalsales 2,144,401,382
|—————————
