Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|CaesarsEnt
|55,201,583
|8.67
|+.22
|AMD
|54,113,155
|22.96
|+.95
|PShtQQQrs
|44,948,198
|11.17
|—.73
|Axovantn
|38,200,173
|1.69
|+.21
|AppleInc
|31,121,439
|178.90
|+5.99
|InvQQQ
|30,270,155
|174.73
|+3.56
|Mellanox
|25,156,084
|117.89
|+8.51
|MicronT
|24,942,780
|39.03
|+.38
|Microsoft
|24,525,530
|112.83
|+2.32
|Comcasts
|23,114,089
|39.17
|+.98
|———
|Advanced 2,248
|Declined 647
|Unchanged 174
|Totalissues 3,069
|Newhighs 61
|Newlows 35
|Totalsales 2,126,587,991
|—————————
