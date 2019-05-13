NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 98,654,314 26.24 —1.72
PShtQQQ rs 68,324,906 10.32 +.97
Inv QQQ 66,997,893 178.58 —6.42
Apple Inc 57,267,366 185.72 —11.46
Intel 38,939,303 44.76 —1.44
Microsoft 33,852,942 123.35 —3.78
MicronT 32,808,106 37.38 —1.56
JD.com 30,775,478 28.18 +.01
PrUltPQ s 29,235,517 54.82 —6.32
Cisco 28,865,886 51.30 —2.06
———
Advanced 467
Declined 2,495
Unchanged 118
Total issues 3,080
New highs 39
New lows 146
Total sales 2,382,035,389
—————————