National Health Investors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $63.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.43 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42.6 million, or 95 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

The company's shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $63.12, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

