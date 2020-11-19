Natural Grocers: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $264.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be 60 cents to 70 cents per share.

Natural Grocers shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.58, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

