Natus Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Natus Medical Inc. (NTUS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $8.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The maker of medical device for newborn care posted revenue of $123.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Natus Medical expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $132 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Natus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $492 million to $496 million.

Natus Medical shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.52, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTUS