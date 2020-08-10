Nautilus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period.

Nautilus shares have risen sevenfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.36, climbing eightfold in the last 12 months.

_____

