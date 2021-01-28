Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could soon eliminate all of its virus-related restrictions on gatherings if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline even though few people in the state have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.
State health officials said the restrictions could be lifted this weekend if virus patients continue to occupy fewer than 10% of the Nebraska's hospital beds. As of Wednesday, about 8% of the state's hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of people hospitalized with the disease had declined to 343.