Nelnet: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $71.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.79 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $365.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $306.8 million.

Nelnet shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.13, an increase of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNI