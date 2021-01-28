New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will act Thursday to get more people health insurance in the middle of the raging coronavirus pandemic, a down payment on his pledge to push the U.S. toward coverage for all.
The White House said he would sign an executive order reopening the HealthCare.gov insurance markets, something the Trump administration refused to do. He'll also move to start reversing other Trump administration policies, including curbs on abortion counseling and work requirements for low-income people getting Medicaid.