New Home: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) _ The New Home Co. (NWHM) on Friday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 4 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $10.02.

