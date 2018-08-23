New York & Co.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York & Co. (NWY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The women's fashion and accessories retailer posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period.

New York & Co. shares have increased 80 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.16, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWY