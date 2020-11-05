News Corp.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $34 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

News Corp. shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14, a climb of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

