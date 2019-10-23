Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.4 million.

Nextgen Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of 82 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $536 million to $550 million.

Nextgen Healthcare shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.94, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN