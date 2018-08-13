Nielsen and Sysco climb while VF and Dycom slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

VF Corp., down $3.47 to $92.82

The clothing company said it will make its denim business a separate company and focus on activewear and outdoor apparel.

Nielsen Holdings PLC, up $2.65 to $24.62

An activist investment firm disclosed a stake in the ratings company and said it should consider selling itself.

Sysco Corp., up $4.27 to $72.75

The food distributors fourth-quarter results were stronger than analysts expected.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $21.62 to $68.09

The specialty contracting service company cut its annual forecasts again, saying its business was weaker than expected in the second quarter.

Hologic Inc., down $1.64 to $39.02

The medical device maker said it suspended marketing of TempSure Vitalia, a vaginal radiofrequency device.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., up $4.57 to $162.44

The company announced a joint venture in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power.

Nvidia Corp., up $1.33 to $256.12

Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market Monday as stocks rebounded.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.87 to $41.38

President Donald Trump spoke of a boycott of the motorcycle company amid a dispute over his administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum.