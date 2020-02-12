Nokia latest to drop out of mobile tech fair over virus

Workers clean the windows in one of the entrances at the Mobile World Congress 2020 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Intel Mobile is the latest company announcing that is pulling out of the Mobile World Congress scheduled to be held in Barcelona in late February. Authorities still seem to be committed to hold it, meeting foreign diplomats on Tuesday to brief on the efforts to prevent any spread of the new coronavirus virus during the industry show. less Workers clean the windows in one of the entrances at the Mobile World Congress 2020 venue in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Intel Mobile is the latest company announcing that is pulling out of the ... more Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nokia latest to drop out of mobile tech fair over virus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Nokia on Wednesday became the latest company to drop out of one of the world's biggest technology fairs over worries about the viral outbreak from China.

The Finnish technology company said it has decided to withdraw from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain “after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation.”

The company said it believes it is making a “prudent decision” to cancel and that it's “primary focus” is to safeguard the health and well-being of employees.

Nokia is the latest in a string of tech companies to pull out of the event scheduled for Feb. 24-27. Ericsson, Amazon, Sony, LG, Cisco and Intel have already decided not to attend.

Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest trade fair for the wireless and mobile industry, was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China.