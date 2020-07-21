Novartis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) _ Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.87 billion.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.35 billion in the period.

Novartis shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVS