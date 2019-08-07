Nuance Communications: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The voice and language technology company posted revenue of $458.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $460.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.9 million.

Nuance Communications shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.19, a decrease of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

