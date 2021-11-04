Nuclear plant price doubles to $28.5B as other owners balk

ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of two nuclear reactors being built in Georgia is now $28.5 billion, more than twice the original price tag, and the other owners of Plant Vogtle argue Georgia Power Co. has triggered an agreement requiring Georgia Power to shoulder a larger share of the financial burden.
Atlanta-based Southern Co. announced in its quarterly earnings statement Thursday that Georgia Power's share of the third and fourth nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle has risen to a total of $12.7 billion, an increase of $264 million. Along with what cooperatives and municipal utilities project, the total cost of Vogtle has now more than doubled the original projection of $14 billion.