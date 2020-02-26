Nutanix: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $217.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $346.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Nutanix expects its per-share loss to be 89 cents.

Nutanix shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.63, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX