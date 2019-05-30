Nutanix: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $209.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $287.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nutanix expects its per-share loss to be 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $310 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Nutanix shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.75, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX