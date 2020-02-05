O'Reilly Automotive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $324.9 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $4.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.26 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $19.03 to $19.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.7 billion to $11 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $419.21, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

