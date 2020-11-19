Oaktree Strategic Income: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.7 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 13 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $39.5 million.

Oaktree Strategic Income shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

