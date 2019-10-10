Oil-Dri: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $277 million.

Oil-Dri shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.55, a decrease of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

