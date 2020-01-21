Old National Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.2 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $224.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.2 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $803.6 million.

Old National Bancorp shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB