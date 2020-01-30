Old Point Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million.

The Hampton, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.9 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.9 million.

Old Point Financial shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.70, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF