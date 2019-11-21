Ooma: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.2 million.

Ooma expects full-year results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

Ooma shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.16, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OOMA