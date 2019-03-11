https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-13678956.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|430¼
|430¼
|428¼
|428½
|—4½
|May
|439½
|441¾
|431¾
|433
|—7
|Jul
|446
|449½
|440
|441
|—7
|Sep
|456¾
|458½
|449½
|450¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|470½
|473½
|464½
|465
|—7
|Mar
|484½
|485½
|477½
|478
|—7
|May
|490
|490¼
|485
|485¼
|—7¾
|Jul
|492¼
|492¼
|485
|486¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|511¾
|511¾
|505½
|505½
|—5½
|Est. sales 55,358.
|Fri.'s sales 133,612
|Fri.'s open int 502,627,
|up 2,704
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|357½
|357½
|354¼
|354¼
|— ¾
|May
|366
|367¼
|362½
|362¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|375¼
|376½
|372
|372
|—2
|Sep
|381¼
|383¼
|379
|379
|—1
|Dec
|389¾
|391
|386¾
|387
|—2
|Mar
|401¼
|402¼
|398½
|398½
|—1½
|May
|407½
|407¾
|404
|404¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|411¼
|411¼
|407¼
|407½
|—1½
|Sep
|401½
|401½
|401½
|401½
|+ ½
|Dec
|406½
|406¾
|404¼
|404¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 111,374.
|Fri.'s sales 386,854
|Fri.'s open int 1,730,371,
|up 17,315
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|263
|264¾
|263
|264¼
|+ ¼
|Jul
|264
|264¼
|264
|264¼
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 98.
|Fri.'s sales 238
|Fri.'s open int 4,249
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|884½
|884½
|878¾
|879
|—5
|May
|898
|899
|889½
|891
|—5
|Jul
|911¾
|912¾
|903¼
|904¾
|—5¼
|Aug
|917¾
|919
|909¾
|911
|—5
|Sep
|922½
|924
|915
|916
|—5
|Nov
|932¼
|933
|924½
|926
|—5
|Jan
|941½
|942½
|934½
|934¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|946
|947¾
|940½
|941
|—5
|May
|952¼
|954½
|947
|947
|—5
|Jul
|958½
|959
|954½
|955½
|—4½
|Nov
|962½
|962½
|958
|958½
|—4½
|Jul
|984½
|984½
|984½
|984½
|— ½
|Est. sales 55,362.
|Fri.'s sales 172,912
|Fri.'s open int 689,628,
|up 8,026
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|29.75
|29.79
|29.47
|29.52
|—.13
|Jul
|30.08
|30.08
|29.80
|29.85
|—.11
|Aug
|30.20
|30.21
|29.95
|30.00
|—.11
|Sep
|30.37
|30.38
|30.11
|30.16
|—.11
|Oct
|30.51
|30.51
|30.26
|30.31
|—.11
|Dec
|30.80
|30.80
|30.54
|30.59
|—.09
|Jan
|30.93
|30.93
|30.80
|30.84
|—.09
|Mar
|31.27
|31.27
|31.07
|31.10
|—.10
|May
|31.40
|31.40
|31.40
|31.40
|—.07
|Jul
|31.65
|31.65
|31.63
|31.63
|—.10
|Oct
|31.85
|31.85
|31.83
|31.83
|—.12
|Est. sales 34,248.
|Fri.'s sales 98,808
|Fri.'s open int 467,988
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|299.30 299.30 296.90 296.90
|—2.20
|May
|304.00 304.70 301.40 301.80
|—1.90
|Jul
|308.00 308.50 305.30 305.80
|—1.80
|Aug
|309.80 310.20 307.10 307.50
|—1.80
|Sep
|311.60 311.60 308.90 309.00
|—2.00
|Oct
|312.10 312.60 310.00 310.30
|—1.60
|Dec
|314.20 314.70 311.90 312.30
|—1.60
|Jan
|314.80 314.80 313.10 313.50
|—1.40
|Mar
|316.40 316.40 314.10 314.50
|—1.40
|May
|315.30 315.40 315.10 315.30
|—.90
|Jul
|316.80 317.20 316.80 317.10
|—.70
|Aug
|317.90 317.90 317.90 317.90
|—.80
|Sep
|318.40 318.80 318.40 318.80
|—.50
|Oct
|318.30 318.60 318.30 318.60
|—.40
|Est. sales 31,753.
|Fri.'s sales 91,427
|Fri.'s open int 449,203,
|up 1,269
