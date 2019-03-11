CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 430¼ 430¼ 428¼ 428½ —4½
May 439½ 441¾ 431¾ 433 —7
Jul 446 449½ 440 441 —7
Sep 456¾ 458½ 449½ 450¼ —6¾
Dec 470½ 473½ 464½ 465 —7
Mar 484½ 485½ 477½ 478 —7
May 490 490¼ 485 485¼ —7¾
Jul 492¼ 492¼ 485 486¼ —6¾
Dec 511¾ 511¾ 505½ 505½ —5½
Est. sales 55,358. Fri.'s sales 133,612
Fri.'s open int 502,627, up 2,704
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 357½ 357½ 354¼ 354¼ — ¾
May 366 367¼ 362½ 362¾ —1¼
Jul 375¼ 376½ 372 372 —2
Sep 381¼ 383¼ 379 379 —1
Dec 389¾ 391 386¾ 387 —2
Mar 401¼ 402¼ 398½ 398½ —1½
May 407½ 407¾ 404 404¼ —1¾
Jul 411¼ 411¼ 407¼ 407½ —1½
Sep 401½ 401½ 401½ 401½ + ½
Dec 406½ 406¾ 404¼ 404¼ —1¾
Est. sales 111,374. Fri.'s sales 386,854
Fri.'s open int 1,730,371, up 17,315
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 263 264¾ 263 264¼ + ¼
Jul 264 264¼ 264 264¼ + ¼
Est. sales 98. Fri.'s sales 238
Fri.'s open int 4,249
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 884½ 884½ 878¾ 879 —5
May 898 899 889½ 891 —5
Jul 911¾ 912¾ 903¼ 904¾ —5¼
Aug 917¾ 919 909¾ 911 —5
Sep 922½ 924 915 916 —5
Nov 932¼ 933 924½ 926 —5
Jan 941½ 942½ 934½ 934¾ —5¼
Mar 946 947¾ 940½ 941 —5
May 952¼ 954½ 947 947 —5
Jul 958½ 959 954½ 955½ —4½
Nov 962½ 962½ 958 958½ —4½
Jul 984½ 984½ 984½ 984½ — ½
Est. sales 55,362. Fri.'s sales 172,912
Fri.'s open int 689,628, up 8,026
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 29.75 29.79 29.47 29.52 —.13
Jul 30.08 30.08 29.80 29.85 —.11
Aug 30.20 30.21 29.95 30.00 —.11
Sep 30.37 30.38 30.11 30.16 —.11
Oct 30.51 30.51 30.26 30.31 —.11
Dec 30.80 30.80 30.54 30.59 —.09
Jan 30.93 30.93 30.80 30.84 —.09
Mar 31.27 31.27 31.07 31.10 —.10
May 31.40 31.40 31.40 31.40 —.07
Jul 31.65 31.65 31.63 31.63 —.10
Oct 31.85 31.85 31.83 31.83 —.12
Est. sales 34,248. Fri.'s sales 98,808
Fri.'s open int 467,988
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 299.30 299.30 296.90 296.90 —2.20
May 304.00 304.70 301.40 301.80 —1.90
Jul 308.00 308.50 305.30 305.80 —1.80
Aug 309.80 310.20 307.10 307.50 —1.80
Sep 311.60 311.60 308.90 309.00 —2.00
Oct 312.10 312.60 310.00 310.30 —1.60
Dec 314.20 314.70 311.90 312.30 —1.60
Jan 314.80 314.80 313.10 313.50 —1.40
Mar 316.40 316.40 314.10 314.50 —1.40
May 315.30 315.40 315.10 315.30 —.90
Jul 316.80 317.20 316.80 317.10 —.70
Aug 317.90 317.90 317.90 317.90 —.80
Sep 318.40 318.80 318.40 318.80 —.50
Oct 318.30 318.60 318.30 318.60 —.40
Est. sales 31,753. Fri.'s sales 91,427
Fri.'s open int 449,203, up 1,269