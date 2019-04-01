CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 459½ 464 456 462¾ +4¾
Jul 465½ 469¼ 461¾ 468¼ +4¼
Sep 473 476½ 469¼ 475¾ +4¾
Dec 485½ 490½ 483 489¾ +4¾
Mar 499½ 504 496½ 503¾ +5¾
May 503¾ 510½ 503¾ 510 +6
Jul 505½ 512 505½ 512 +6
Mar 534 534 534 534 +2
May 539 539 539 539 +1¾
Est. sales 55,224. Fri.'s sales 134,239
Fri.'s open int 494,712, up 285
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356½ 362¾ 356½ 361 +4
Jul 367½ 372 366½ 370½ +4½
Sep 375¼ 380½ 375 379 +4
Dec 384¾ 389¾ 384½ 388¼ +3¼
Mar 398 402 397 400¾ +3¾
May 403¾ 408½ 403¼ 407¼ +3¼
Jul 407½ 413½ 407½ 412½ +4½
Sep 400½ 406½ 400½ 405¾ +3¾
Dec 405 411 405 410 +5
May 419¼ 419¼ 419¼ 419¼ —1¾
Dec 417½ 417½ 417½ 417½ +1½
Est. sales 270,072. Fri.'s sales 1,077,787
Fri.'s open int 1,849,007, up 21,351
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 273 279¼ 271½ 278½ +9½
Jul 270¾ 277 270½ 277 +8
Sep 266½ 267½ 266½ 267½ +4½
Dec 257¼ 260 257¼ 260 +5
Est. sales 532. Fri.'s sales 804
Fri.'s open int 5,021, up 116
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 884 892¼ 883¾ 891¼ +7¼
Jul 897½ 905¾ 897½ 905 +7
Aug 904 912 904 911¼ +7¼
Sep 909 917 909 917 +7
Nov 918¼ 926½ 918¼ 925¾ +6¾
Jan 927¾ 935½ 927¾ 935¼ +7¼
Mar 934 940½ 933½ 940 +6
May 939½ 945 939½ 944¼ +6¼
Jul 949¾ 952¼ 949¾ 952¼ +6¼
Nov 953¾ 959¼ 953¾ 958½ +5½
Est. sales 90,844. Fri.'s sales 168,043
Fri.'s open int 738,038, up 11,935
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.37 28.63 28.37 28.55 +.19
Jul 28.72 28.96 28.70 28.88 +.19
Aug 28.88 29.10 28.87 29.04 +.20
Sep 29.03 29.25 29.03 29.21 +.20
Oct 29.19 29.40 29.19 29.36 +.20
Dec 29.49 29.73 29.49 29.68 +.20
Jan 29.86 29.98 29.84 29.89 +.14
Mar 30.18 30.28 30.14 30.19 +.15
May 30.54 30.54 30.51 30.51 +.16
Dec 31.02 31.02 31.02 31.02
Est. sales 48,964. Fri.'s sales 116,675
Fri.'s open int 479,615, up 4,659
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 306.10 308.40 305.70 306.90 +.40
Jul 310.00 312.10 309.40 310.60 +.60
Aug 311.20 313.50 311.00 312.40 +.90
Sep 312.60 314.70 312.60 314.10 +1.10
Oct 314.30 316.10 313.80 315.40 +1.30
Dec 316.40 318.70 316.20 318.10 +1.30
Jan 317.70 319.30 317.70 319.00 +1.30
Mar 318.70 319.50 318.20 319.50 +1.70
May 318.60 319.70 318.60 319.40 +1.20
Jul 319.40 321.20 319.40 321.20 +1.60
Aug 319.00 321.00 319.00 320.60 +1.70
Sep 320.70 321.00 320.70 321.00 +1.90
Oct 321.10 321.10 321.10 321.10 +2.00
Dec 322.30 323.60 322.30 323.60 +1.70
Est. sales 51,032. Fri.'s sales 70,255
Fri.'s open int 456,575