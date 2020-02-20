https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-15070597.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|565¼
|567½
|558¾
|560¼
|—5
|May
|562½
|564¾
|556½
|558¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|561¾
|563½
|555¾
|557
|—4¼
|Sep
|566¾
|569¼
|562
|563½
|—3½
|Dec
|576
|578¼
|571¼
|572½
|—4
|Mar
|585¼
|586¼
|579¾
|580½
|—4¼
|May
|581
|581
|578
|578
|—5
|Jul
|571¾
|571¾
|565½
|567
|—4¼
|Sep
|574
|574
|569½
|570¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|575¾
|575¾
|575¾
|575¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|582
|582½
|579¾
|580½
|—6½
|Est. sales 49,997.
|Wed.'s sales 177,028
|Wed.'s open int 508,020
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380¾
|381¼
|378
|380
|— ½
|May
|385½
|385¾
|382½
|383¾
|—1½
|Jul
|388½
|389
|385½
|386¾
|—1½
|Sep
|386½
|387
|384
|385
|—1½
|Dec
|391
|391½
|388½
|389¼
|—1½
|Mar
|399¾
|400¼
|397¾
|398½
|—1½
|May
|403¾
|404
|401½
|402½
|—1¾
|Jul
|406
|406
|403¾
|404¾
|—1
|Sep
|396
|396
|395½
|395½
|— ½
|Dec
|397½
|398
|396
|396¾
|— ½
|Mar
|405
|405
|405
|405
|—1¼
|Jul
|413¾
|413¾
|413
|413
|—1½
|Dec
|404¾
|404¾
|404¾
|404¾
|— ¾
|Est. sales 183,249.
|Wed.'s sales 296,420
|Wed.'s open int 1,608,631,
|up 754
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|304½
|304½
|297½
|299
|—2¼
|May
|302
|302¾
|297½
|299
|—1¼
|Jul
|298
|298¼
|290¾
|290¾
|—3
|Sep
|276¼
|276¼
|275
|275
|—3
|Dec
|269
|269
|268
|268
|— ½
|Est. sales 275.
|Wed.'s sales 845
|Wed.'s open int 5,777,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|896½
|898
|891¼
|896
|—1¼
|May
|904½
|905½
|899½
|903¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|913¾
|915¼
|910
|913
|—2½
|Aug
|917½
|918
|913½
|916
|—2¾
|Sep
|917¾
|918
|914¼
|915¾
|—3
|Nov
|921
|922¼
|918
|919¾
|—3¼
|Jan
|924¾
|925
|921½
|923
|—3¼
|Mar
|917¾
|919
|914¾
|916¼
|—3¼
|May
|919½
|919½
|915¾
|917½
|—3¼
|Jul
|923¾
|923¾
|921¼
|922½
|—3¼
|Nov
|918
|918
|916¼
|916½
|—4¼
|Mar
|928
|928
|928
|928
|—2
|Nov
|933
|933
|933
|933
|—2½
|Est. sales 98,478.
|Wed.'s sales 318,972
|Wed.'s open int 864,381,
|up 3,893
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|30.22
|30.43
|30.04
|30.34
|May
|30.59
|30.79
|30.39
|30.68
|—.02
|Jul
|30.98
|31.15
|30.77
|31.03
|—.05
|Aug
|31.18
|31.30
|30.94
|31.21
|—.03
|Sep
|31.35
|31.45
|31.10
|31.33
|—.07
|Oct
|31.29
|31.51
|31.23
|31.46
|—.07
|Dec
|31.69
|31.89
|31.55
|31.77
|—.08
|Jan
|31.75
|31.97
|31.75
|31.97
|—.04
|Mar
|32.04
|32.06
|31.93
|31.93
|—.15
|May
|32.13
|32.13
|32.01
|32.01
|—.14
|Jul
|32.13
|32.16
|32.07
|32.16
|—.10
|Est. sales 83,644.
|Wed.'s sales 201,666
|Wed.'s open int 519,977,
|up 4,326
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|292.70 293.70 290.80 293.00
|May
|298.10 299.10 296.20 298.30
|—.20
|Jul
|303.10 304.10 301.20 303.10
|—.40
|Aug
|304.60 305.40 302.80 304.40
|—.50
|Sep
|305.60 305.60 303.40 305.20
|—.50
|Oct
|305.80 305.90 303.70 305.90
|—.30
|Dec
|308.90 309.40 306.30 308.30
|—.80
|Jan
|308.00 308.30 306.20 308.30
|—.80
|Mar
|305.80 306.00 304.40 305.50
|—.90
|May
|305.80 306.00 305.80 306.00
|—.70
|Jul
|307.60 308.00 307.60 307.70
|—1.10
|Est. sales 68,331.
|Wed.'s sales 135,881
|Wed.'s open int 506,624
