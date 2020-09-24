https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-15593901.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|548
|554¼
|541
|549¼
|+¼
|Mar
|556¼
|561¼
|549
|556½
|—
|½
|May
|562
|565¾
|554¼
|561½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|559¾
|564¼
|553
|560
|—
|¾
|Sep
|563½
|569
|558¾
|565½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|575
|578
|568¾
|575¾
|+¼
|Mar
|578½
|585
|576
|585
|+2
|May
|575¼
|576
|575¼
|576
|—6¾
|Jul
|568½
|569
|568½
|569
|—3½
|Dec
|577
|577
|577
|577
|—1¾
|Est. sales 66,150.
|Wed.'s sales 77,468
|Wed.'s open int 390,383
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|368
|368¼
|363
|363¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|377
|377
|371¾
|372½
|—5
|May
|382½
|382½
|377½
|378
|—5
|Jul
|385½
|385½
|381¼
|381¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|381
|381
|378
|378¼
|—4
|Dec
|386¾
|386¾
|383¼
|383½
|—3¾
|Mar
|393¼
|393¾
|391¾
|391¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|399¾
|400¾
|399½
|400
|—2½
|Sep
|388
|388¼
|388
|388
|—
|½
|Dec
|391¾
|392
|391
|391¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 116,185.
|Wed.'s sales 186,049
|Wed.'s open int 1,508,897,
|up 6,522
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|286½
|287¾
|283½
|285
|—2¾
|Mar
|286¾
|286¾
|285
|285¾
|—2¾
|May
|284
|284
|283
|283
|—2
|Est. sales 188.
|Wed.'s sales 674
|Wed.'s open int 5,523,
|up 81
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1012½
|1014¾
|997¼
|1001¼
|—13¼
|Jan
|1017
|1019¼
|1001½
|1004¾
|—14
|Mar
|1012
|1014
|996
|1000
|—13½
|May
|1009½
|1010¾
|994
|997
|—13¼
|Jul
|1011
|1012¼
|996¾
|998¾
|—13¾
|Aug
|1003
|1003
|991
|991
|—14¾
|Sep
|975¼
|976¼
|967¼
|967¼
|—11½
|Nov
|956
|957¾
|947
|948
|—8
|Jan
|952¾
|954
|947½
|948
|—7¾
|Mar
|937
|937¾
|930¾
|932½
|—4½
|May
|932
|932¾
|929
|931¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|934
|934
|932¾
|933¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|912
|912
|909¾
|910½
|—1½
|Est. sales 172,709.
|Wed.'s sales 214,081
|Wed.'s open int 970,727
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|32.70
|32.70
|32.02
|32.13
|—.56
|Dec
|32.77
|32.83
|32.04
|32.22
|—.58
|Jan
|32.90
|32.93
|32.15
|32.33
|—.56
|Mar
|32.97
|33.02
|32.24
|32.42
|—.55
|May
|33.05
|33.08
|32.31
|32.51
|—.50
|Jul
|33.03
|33.03
|32.39
|32.57
|—.46
|Aug
|32.77
|32.77
|32.38
|32.54
|—.36
|Sep
|32.42
|32.45
|32.21
|32.37
|—.27
|Oct
|32.11
|32.22
|31.95
|32.22
|—.04
|Dec
|32.10
|32.24
|31.88
|32.11
|—.11
|Jan
|32.02
|32.02
|31.91
|31.91
|—.18
|Mar
|31.66
|31.99
|31.66
|31.96
|+.04
|May
|31.65
|31.85
|31.65
|31.85
|+.14
|Jul
|31.86
|31.86
|31.72
|31.72
|+.11
|Dec
|31.16
|31.16
|31.07
|31.07
|+.22
|Est. sales 80,438.
|Wed.'s sales 179,332
|Wed.'s open int 481,242
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|341.40
|343.10
|336.60
|338.00
|—4.10
|Dec
|343.70
|345.10
|338.60
|339.90
|—4.70
|Jan
|342.00
|342.90
|336.60
|337.90
|—4.70
|Mar
|337.50
|338.30
|332.40
|333.90
|—4.10
|May
|333.00
|334.20
|328.90
|330.00
|—4.10
|Jul
|332.80
|332.80
|327.60
|328.50
|—4.20
|Aug
|327.70
|328.50
|325.00
|325.00
|—5.00
|Sep
|324.30
|324.30
|320.30
|320.60
|—4.60
|Oct
|315.50
|315.60
|313.10
|313.10
|—3.80
|Dec
|317.20
|317.20
|312.80
|313.60
|—3.50
|Jan
|315.10
|315.10
|315.10
|315.10
|—1.30
|May
|308.70
|308.70
|306.70
|307.90
|—2.00
|Jul
|308.00
|309.00
|308.00
|309.00
|—2.00
|Dec
|305.40
|305.50
|305.40
|305.50
|—1.20
|Est. sales 63,697.
|Wed.'s sales 176,238
|Wed.'s open int 462,866
View Comments